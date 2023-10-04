Jawan Box Office Day 27 (Hindi): Shah Rukh Khan's Film Performs Well On Fourth Tuesday After Enjoying An Extended Weekend

It was a decent day for Jawan as the collections stayed over the 2 crores mark on Tuesday. It was a long bountiful extended weekend for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and the film has anyways been over performing now with very good overall numbers coming in.

All that it needed now was to stay over 2 crores mark between Tuesday and Thursday, and this is what has happened indeed. The film brought in 2.05 crores (including 10 lakhs from the dubbed versions) more which is 40% of the Friday collections of 5.05 crores.

This is fine because in any case this is the fifth day in the week for Jawan and it has anyways collected huge moolah already. Today and tomorrow could bring in further 3.5-4 crores more, which would be good as it would keep pushing the film’s total ahead towards 650 crores mark.

It’s already reaching there with 616.11 crores (across all languages) in its kitty. There are as many as three new releases this weekend, Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono (which in fact arrives tomorrow), and hence screens and shows would further get divided.

Fukrey 3 is aready doing well, so it would get its own share. So far, Jawan has surprised at every corner and one waits to see what it has in store in the coming week too.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

