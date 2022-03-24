Akshay Kumar is ruling the Hindi film industry and how! The superstar, who’s currently entertaining the audience with his latest release Bachchhan Paandey, has added one more film to his list. If the latest reports are anything to go by then Bollywood filmmakers have picked yet another story of a real-life hero. As per online reports, Akshay Kumar has been finalised to portray former chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill.

Jaswant Singh Gill was the hero who saved 65 miners in the Raniganj coal mining disaster in 1989. The JS Gill biopic is tentatively titled, Capsule Gill.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, Akshay will step into the shoes of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Film producers Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions will come together to bankroll the film and it will be helmed by Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai. Reportedly, JS Gill’s biopic, Capsule Fill is scheduled to go on the floors in Amritsar in the 3rd quarter of 2022 i.e., after June.

Speaking about the real-life hero, in 1989, JS Gill saved 65 miners who were trapped in a flooded mine. He reported drilled a borehole and had gone inside the mine all by himself. JS Gill didn’t leave the mine until all of them were rescued. JS Gill’s heroic act awarded him the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

Coming back to the film, there’s no confirmation on the same and we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s work diary, he already has an interesting lineup of projects. Akki doesn’t have 3 or 4 films, he has around 8 films on his plate. The actor will next be seen in Prithviraj opposite 2017 Miss World winner Manushi Chillar. Akshay Kumar has Mission Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Oh My God 2 slated to hit the screens this year, while in 2023, Akshay will be seen in Selfiee, the Soorarai Pottru remake, Gorkha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

