Akshay Kumar has been struggling at the box office with his past few releases. He made a comeback with OMG 2, but the film was not his solo claim to success. The superstar’s last clean hit was Good Newwz in 2019, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

His Rohit Shetty starrer Sooryavanshi is often mistaken as a hit, but the film was a plus at the Box Office, as it did not enter the profit-making zone. However, there was a time when the actor had a successful streak at the Box Office despite delivering 3 flops!

It was the year 1994 when Akshay Kumar had 11 releases in a single year! Yes, you read that right. In 12 months, the actor had 11 films that were released in the theatres. However, the fate of some was questionable, but others struck gold. In fact, three of his movies even entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1994.

Akshay started the year with Elaan, followed by Yeh Dillagi, where he romanced Kajol for the first time. This was followed by Jai Kishen, and then came the rage with Mohra. He continued the hit streak with Main Khiladi tu Khiladi. Other films worth remembering were Ikke Pe Ikka, Amaanat, Suhaag, Zaalim, Zakhmi Dil, and Hum Hain Bemisaal.

Only some of these films had Akshay as the solo lead. Most of them had another actor as the parallel lead. While Saif Ali Khan worked with the Khiladi Kumar in Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Suniel Shetty was a part of Hum Hain Bemisaal and Mohra. Sanjay Dutt was a part of Amaanat, while Ajay Devgn shared the screen with Akshay in Suhaag.

All the films performed well at the box office except three. Here is a list of the verdicts of these films at the Box Office.

Elaan – Hit

Yeh Dillagi – Superhit

Jai Kishen – Flop

Mohra – Hit

Main Khiladi Tu Anari – Superhit

Ikke Pe Ikka – Flop

Amaanat – Flop

Suhaag – Average

Zakhmi Dil – Average

Zaalim – Average

Hum Hain Bemisaal – Hit

Three of these films were also on the list of highest-grossing films of 1994. While Mohra collected 13 crore, it was the second highest-grossing film of that year. Main Khiladi Tu Anari collected 6.5 crore and was the fifth highest-grossing film in 1994. Suhaag did a business of 5.5 crore and stood at number 7.

