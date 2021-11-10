Sooryavanshi was released last week and in less than a week the film is making headlines. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani receives all the love from critics and the audience. While the film’s director Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine with a positive response, filmmaker Rajiv Rai has been flooded with calls, too.

For the unversed, Tip Tip Barsa Paani is the remix version of Akshay and Raveena Tandon’s song of the same name from the film Mohra. The 1994 film was helmed by Rai and now he opens up why he gave permission to Shetty to recreate the iconic song.

During a conversation with ETimes, Rajiv Rai said that he has not watched Sooryavanshi yet and will watch the film over the coming weekend. He said, “I normally watch a film on the first day of its release. But, there is a lot of crowd at cinemas and with COVID still being around, I am staying away from cinema halls. I have yet to watch ‘No Time To Die’ and it is for the same reason.”

Rajiv Rai also recalled that he received a call from his friend who explained to him that Tip Tip Barsa Pani is the most colourful part of Rohit Shetty’s film. While he doesn’t believe in remixes of old songs he made an exception for this song. On being asked about it, he said, “I don’t believe in remixes. I have never done it and will not do it. This time I have made an exception. When the makers approached me, I agreed to give permission as these are times when we filmmakers should support each other and I am glad people are back at the cinemas.”

Previously Farah Khan also spoke about recreating the song for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi. Talking to India Today, the choreographer-filmmaker said, “Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina Kaif is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to “Tip Tip”, other than Katrina.”

