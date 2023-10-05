It was a good Wednesday for Fukrey 3 as the collections stayed stable. This is the seventh day in the running for the film and hence if 3.62 crores have come in then it’s good indeed, especially after the opening weekend was quite bountiful to begin with. Today also the film should stay stable and comfortably ahead of the 3 crores mark.

Even though Dono is arriving today, it’s also for a late evening show and that too at very limited screens. Hence, Fukrey 3 won’t really be impacted.

Released last Thursday, the film has seen a good Week One (first seven days) for itself and what it ends up getting today would be bonus collections. In fact despite the arrival of Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming tomorrow, and Jawan continuing to be in circulation, Fukrey 3 has got good showcasing for itself in its second week. This means the film will now comfortably go past the 100 crores mark and then add a bit more as well. The next big release is Ganapath on 20th October and Fukrey 3 will keep running till then.

