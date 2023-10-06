Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is next at the Box Office to witness a historic success. It is ‘acche din’ again for the Indian Box Office, with Indian films churning out glorious numbers. Moreover, amid the North-South debate, it is finally a relief to see films from both territories performing like beasts at the box office, both in the country and overseas.

The Master superstar is back with another marvel performing like magic in USA Advance booking. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the high-octane film is ready for a release in the Vijayadashmi season, making perfect use of the holiday vibe.

Leo has, to date, sold 22,967 Tickets for almost 350+ shows in the US, and the pre-sales against these tickets have been registered as $528,641, according to Venky Reviews, a trade analyst from the USA chain.

Reports suggest that this growth is massive, and as Thalapathy Vijay gears up for the release on October 19, 2023, the film will go berserk on the advance booking numbers. With 13 days remaining, the film aims to hit $1 million-plus worth of advance sales.

This number will be massive and the only film touching the $ 1 million mark since RRR for USA premiere advance sales. However, it would be interesting to see if the film beats the SS Rajamouli film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s premiere day box office worth almost $3 million+

Coming to the home ground, while the Tamil film helmed by the Kaithi filmmaker hit massive opening numbers, it is expected to experience a dry spell at the Hindi Box office, with the absence of Hindi releases in the National Multiplex Chains PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

Reports suggest that due to the OTT window of 4-weeks, Leo in Hindi will not be released in multiplexes. However, the distributors will still try to churn out the maximum numbers possible from the single-screen releases.

The Thalapathy Vijay film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role as the antagonist. The high-octane action bonanza is considered the third in Lokesh Kangaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already has Kaithi, starring Karthi, and Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan.

Fans are excited to witness the third installment of this Universe unfold some more exciting updates with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. While Kaithi collected 75 crore at the Indian Box Office, Vikram collected a mammoth 248 crore in India. Waiting for Leo to take over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

