Jawan Box Office Day 29 (Early Trends): It’s been quite a long month. Don’t you think? Whether you agree or not, we are sure Jawan makers would readily agree with us. Ever since the film was released, the film has been minting money, and the makers have been counting it. It’s been 29 days since it hit the big screens, and it has still been garnering the love from across the globe.

In the recent update, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become first Indian film to collect $16M in the Middle East countries, leaving his own film Pathaan behind. It’s set the new benchmarks right from Day 1. Now scroll down to know how much it has managed to earn on Day 29.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Jawan has finally shown some signs of slowing. Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has managed to mint Rs 1.50-2 crore* for its Hindi version. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 559.75-560.25 crore*. For the unversed, the Atlee directorial collected Rs 1.86 crore, making it a total of Rs 558.25 crore in 28 days. Almost a month of its release, the film is finally showing signs of slowing down.

Speaking of its Week 4 collections, Jawan collected Rs 4.90 crore on Friday, Rs 8.27 on Saturday, Rs 9.12 crore on Sunday, and Rs 6.65 crore, Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 1.86 crore on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

Jawan may be fading away from theatres in the coming weeks, but Shah Rukh Khan fans are only ready to welcome him back with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Much before that he will save ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in Tiger 3. SRK will be seen in the cameo appearance in Maneesh Sharma directorial.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

