Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj is finally out in theatres. As reported earlier, the film is enjoying low response in the advance booking at the box office. For day 1, it now entirely depends on how the content turns out to be, as over-the-counter ticket sales would determine where the film will eventually land at the end of the day. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the thriller based on a real-life incident of 1989’s collapse of Raniganj Coalfields is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Desai had directed Akshay’s Rustom in the past, which was a successful affair at the Indian box office, so fans would be hoping for something exciting in the store. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and others.

Coming back to the advance booking report, Mission Raniganj has sold tickets worth around 80 lakhs gross all across the country for the opening day. It’s on the lines of Selfiee, which is really shocking to see. It’s clear that the film isn’t relying on heavy advance ticket sales but only on the content.

Mission Raniganj is now entirely dependent on word-of-mouth as if it turns out to be positive, the film will be able to put a fair number on the board for day 1. The resulting opening day won’t be that huge but at least it will set the base to capitalise over the weekend as there are no major new releases in theatres.

Akshay Kumar’s last release OMG 2 was a box office hit despite a clash with Gadar 2 and went on to earn 150 crores in India after a decent start. Let’s see if his latest release manages to repeat the magic.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

