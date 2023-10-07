Arriving on limited screens [550] and shows, the need of the hour was this Friday’s release Thank You For Coming was to take a start of over 1 crore. That was a bare minimum requirement for this s*x comedy, a genre that has not been tried for a long time in Bollywood. Yes, there was Masti and Kya Kool… series that used to be successful a decade or so back, but over a period of time, they fizzled out. Now, the latest release is not as explicit as these films were but is bold in its own way and does make quite a few statements.

Hence, a start of 1.06 crores, which has come in, is fair enough, and what one waits to see is the kind of jumps that it takes from here. Ideally, the film should double up today, and the 2 crores mark is crossed so that it can set the base for tomorrow. As it is, there is India’s first World Cup ODI match tomorrow with Australia, and hence growth may be limited. Hence, to gain an opening weekend of over 5 crores, a day of 2 crores today is required.

Bhumi Pednekar has done quite a few films with strong characterization, and in this Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor movie, she is leading the show all the way. Yes, there are a few other actresses around her, but primarily, Thank You For Coming is a Bhumi show. A lifetime of around 20 crores for this movie would be decent enough, and for that, word of mouth needs to start chipping in quickly.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

