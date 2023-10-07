After the blockbuster success of Vikram, everyone has their eyes set on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film has been enjoying massive buzz ever since its announcement, and it recently went to a peak after the highly-anticipated trailer was unveiled. Going by the on-ground craze, the film is estimated to create a history at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

The action thriller marks the reunion of Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay after the success of Master. Apart from the reunion, the hype for LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is real, and everyone is excited to see how this film is connected to Vikram. While the factor of LCU was enough to create maximum buzz, the makers have done well with their promotional material, too.

Leo is all set for a grand release on 19th October and is expected to record the biggest opening in the history of Tamil cinema. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film has already hit the $2 million milestone in advance booking of overseas, which could boost the opening day to over $5.5 million (45 crores+).

Leo is also enjoying a record-breaking response in Kerala and is estimated to register a day 1 of over 8 crores and even Karnataka is expected to be in the same range. In the home ground of Thalapathy Vijay, i.e., Tamil Nadu, the film aims to record the opening day of around 35 crores. As we all know, the actor enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu-speaking states, so a double-digit opening day is expected from there.

Overall, including the collection from the remaining parts of India, Leo is estimated to become the biggest opener in the history of Kollywood and also the first one to score 100 crores gross on the opening day at the worldwide box office.

What are your thoughts? Will Leo mark the first Kollywood opening of 100 crores gross? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

