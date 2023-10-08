Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Mission Raniganj, is out in theatres and clearly having a disappointing run at the Indian box office. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and others in key roles, the film had been low on pre-release buzz, but even word-of-mouth is helping it either, as performance didn’t witness any remarkable growth. Let’s find out how it has fared in advance booking for day 3!

Released this Friday, the rescue drama opened to a dismal number of 2.75 crores* at the Indian box office. While critics’ reviews have been mixed, the decent audience feedback was expected to lift the film up, but that hasn’t been happening on an effective level. Yes, a jump was witnessed yesterday, but that wasn’t something a game-changing jump.

Coming to day 3 advance booking, Mission Raniganj has sold tickets worth 1.81 crores gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats). If compared with yesterday, the film has dipped a bit as Saturday’s advance ticket sales were at 1.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Considering the Sunday factor, another jump was expected, but that hasn’t happened, and the reason is pretty clear.

Today, the nation is excited to match the Cricket World Cup’s high-voltage competition between India and Australia. World Cup matches between these two teams have always been known for grabbing maximum eyeballs, and this one, too, is expected to garner a lot of attention. As a result, the theatrical business will see a dent, and Mission Raniganj will also face the heat of it.

Meanwhile, talking about the collection, the film is standing at 6.75-7.75 crores at the Indian box office, and the weekend is expected to end up in the range of 11.50-12.50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

