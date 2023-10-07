Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj has opened to dismal numbers at the Indian box office. The film had very low pre-release buzz, and it was always on the cards that the film would take a slow start. But after a slow start, the need of the hour was to show a miraculous jump, and that’s clearly missing as the overall collection is on the lower side. Here’s what day 2 early trends suggest!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, and the audience feedback has been decent. As a result, there was a growth of 137.5% in the advance booking on the second day as advance ticket sales went from day 1’s 80 lakhs gross to 1.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Let’s see if the film has witnessed any major turnaround in the collection.

As per the early trends flowing in, Mission Raniganj witnessed a jump on day 2 as the collection is heading in the range of 4-5 crores at the Indian box office. If compared with yesterday’s 2.75 crores* (estimated), the film has grown by 45-80%, but that’s not enough as the total collection after the first two days is heading towards just 6.75-7.75 crores.

Tomorrow, there’s Cricket World Cup high-voltage drama between India and Australia, so even if growth occurs for Mission Raniganj, it won’t be miraculous or a game-changer. So, it’s clear that the film will stay low in the opening weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see how it trends during weekdays.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others in key roles.

