Jawan Box Office Day 31 (Early Trends): A month ago, Atlee’s action thriller – featuring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, hit screens and is still churning out impressive numbers. The film – which has made several records at the Indian box office and climbed to the top of many lists that deal with Indian films’ performance overseas, is now in its 5th week, and fans are still flocking to theatres to catch it.

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone, the film reportedly saw a jump in its numbers on its 5th Saturday, and below are details about how much it has likely earned today.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has outperformed the business it did at the Indian box office yesterday (October 6). On day 31, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is earning 2-2.5 crores at Indian box office. Adding this, the film is heading for a total collection of 623.42-623.92 crores (all languages).

Talking about Jawan’s performance at the box office in Week 5, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected 1.86 crores on its 5th Thursday and 1.50 crores on its 5th Friday. On Sunday, the film will again witness a jump but would be limited as there’s a Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, which will dent the business for sure.

Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller is also part of the most profitable Bollywood films in 2023. The flick – featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, reportedly has an ROI% of 106.64% at the start of Week 5. The percent has been derived taking into consideration the film’s cost (Rs 300 crore) and its collection [Rs 619.92 crores (till 5th Thursday)], making its ROI amount to Rs 319.92 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

