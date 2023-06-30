Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The two have both achieved immense success and have a massive fan following. The two have often worked together in several films, the latest one being Pathaan which broke box office records earlier this year.

Actor Ridhi Dogra, who transitioned from television to the OTT space, is now all set to try her luck in the movies. She will soon be seen along with SRK in Jawan and with Salman in Tiger 3. Recently, Ridhi opened up about her experience of working with both of them. While with one, she had butterflies in her stomach, the other made her feel a bit intimidated.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ridhi Dogra shared how Shah Rukh Khan was utterly ‘respectful’ when they shot together for Atlee’s upcoming film Jawan. “My first day with him (SRK), it was a scene just like this, just how you and I are sitting (pointing towards the interviewer sitting across the table with her), and there was the entire unit, including Atlee, that genius man who I adore and everyone on that set adored him. He is so cute. It was Shah Rukh and I sitting, and I swear, for those 6-7 hours that we were shooting, I thought everything else was just clouds,” she said.

Ridhi Dogra continued, “I didn’t pay attention to anything. He didn’t move from his seat, and I didn’t move from mine. He didn’t get up to get his phone, he just didn’t move. He was just so respectful. I also tried to break into some conversations and cracked some stupid jokes. I even told him, ‘I don’t need to crack these jokes’. He said, ‘It’s ok It’s ok’. I said, ‘No, I need to be well-behaved, I should behave like an actor,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah yeah’. He was very nice.”

Along with Shah Rukh, Ridhi will also appear in Tiger 3, the third film in the Tiger franchise. Without revealing the details about her role in the movie, Ridhi shared, “I was a little more intimidated with him (Salman), but he is also a sweetheart. He is chilled out. We were shooting outdoors, so I couldn’t talk a lot to him. But with him also, I cracked a joke and broke the ice. I even got a smile from him after I cracked a joke.”

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie of the year, is slated to have its debut on September 7. The release of Salman’s Tiger 3 is scheduled for November 10. For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

