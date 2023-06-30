Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are indeed the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood. After dating for a good five years, the duo surprised their fans by tying the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony in April, last year. While they recently returned to Mumbai from their vacation with their daughter Raha, a throwback video of Ranbir asking Alia to apologise to a tea vendor is currently making rounds on the internet.

Despite their fame and massive fan following, the couple often come under fire for their comments and controversies. Amid the roumors of the duo playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the upcoming film Ramayan, they are also trending for a throwback video. Read on to check how netizens are reacting to it.

Back in 2014, Alia Bhatt starred in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama Highway. While it was the actress’ first outing with the celebrated director, Ranbir Kapoor had already worked with him in the superhit film Rockstar. In order to talk about Highway, Imtiaz Ali and Alia had a long conversation with Ranbir in a segment by Times Now. A snippet from the long conversation is now making rounds on social media.

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen drinking tea in a disposable cup from a street vendor. As Alia finishes her tea, she crushes the cup and tries to put it away in a pile of fresh cups. Ranbir immediately stops her and schools her that she cannot put the used one with the new ones. As the Gangubai Kathiawadi star apologises to the actor, he asks her to “say sorry” to the vendor. Check out the clip shared by BollywoodShaadis here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “He is teaching her the correct way and also manners,” while another penned, “Is she really that dumb??? Hadh hai.”

A third user commented, “Actor teaching an actress manners!”

A fourth user mentioned how this must have been the time when their love story began and wrote, “This is probably where it all started, during promotion video of imtiaz ali movie.”

Let us know your views on Ranbir Kapoor schooling Alia Bhatt in this old video in the space below.

