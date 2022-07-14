Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a roll as he has some of the most projects lined up. Currently, the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming release Shamshera. As the actor will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, RK in a recent interview spoke about having ‘Sanjay Dutt hangover’ after Sanju. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

RK’s upcoming release which is directed by Karan Malhotra was in the making for almost 4 years as the COVID pandemic was the major reason behind the delay. Other than Dutt and Kapoor, the film also stars, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor impressed everyone with his act in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, however, the actor claims it took time to come out of the character. On many occasions, the actor has spoken up about how difficult it was for him to portray Dutt on screen but somehow the actor pulled off and even received massive appreciation.

As Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting Shamshera, in a recent chat with a leading media portal, talking about Sanju, RK admitted that it took time to get out of Sanjay Dutt’s character. As quoted by DNA, Kapoor said, “I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju… it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film.”

Earlier talking about sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming YRF film, RK said, “It’s amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it’s incredible!”

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is scheduled to release on July 22, 2022.

