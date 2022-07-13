Television’s most-loved talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining viewers across the globe for several years now. From top A-list Bollywood stars to tv stars, sports personalities and more, the show has seen many celebs grace the show. However, a while ago show recently went off the air and the crew headed off for its world tour.

While team TKSS is currently in North America making their fans laugh their hearts out at different venues, we have come across an update regarding its new season. As per a recent media report, the much-loved show is all set to return to TV and it will be much soon than its fans and the audiences expected. Not just that, it may likely even include some news faces. Read on for all the deets.

As per a recent Telly Chakkar report, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to make a return much sooner than the audiences expected. As per their exclusive, But now, just a few months after it’s recently wrapped and the team toured North America, they will beck with the new season. So how soon is TKSS’s soon? Well, the report claims it can arrive as early as September.

But that’s not all. The report further states that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will likely have some new actors joining its crew. As of its last season, the TKSS cast included comedians and comediennes such as Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, and more.

While this news is sure to make The Kapil Sharma Show fans happy, a May report by another news portal claimed that the last season of TKSS was likely to be its last one ever. The reason, as per the portal, was Kapil wanting to “explore the web world in the genre of comedy” and “not restrict himself to just one show.”

Guess we will have to wait a while longer for an official announcement to know whether the talk show is returning or not.

