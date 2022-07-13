The comedy sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has recently completed 800 episodes. This turned out to be a moment of celebration for the entire cast and many of them got nostalgic on the success of the show. They shared a few moments from the sets and their journey so far.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh, says: “The successful journey of the show for over three years is a big reason to celebrate, and now the 800-episode milestone is icing on the cake. The fun memories we have created for the audience are a matter of pride for the entire team.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ actor adds, “Wherever we travel, our fans greet us with our funny dialogues, which are the best compliments for us. I feel extremely grateful to the audience for always appreciating our unparalleled comedy content, and we wish to continue amusing all our viewers with many more hilarious tracks.”

On the other hand, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ actress Kamna Pathak seen as Rajesh Happu Singh in the show says playing the character on screen was all fun and she enjoyed every bit of it.

“I believe living Rajesh’s life has brought happiness in not only my life but also immense joy and entertainment for all the fans.”

While Himani Shivpuri, who is playing Katori Amma, shares that every success of the show gives a lot satisfaction to the actors who are part of it and the same is the case on the completion of 800 episodes of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’

“Such success gives artists a sense of accomplishment and reiterates that we are on the right path. I feel happy that our audience is enjoying the hilarious tracks put together, and it motivates us further to offer more such amusing tracks,” she concludes.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

