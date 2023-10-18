Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared a glimpse of her festive wardrobe, and revealed how she cherishes experimenting with outfits for festivities.

Navratri festivities are in full swing, and the thrill of dancing to Garba songs in vibrant attire while ensuring you look your best at the venue can indeed pose a challenge.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali shared: “In this series on Navratri colours, I like to colour code all these nine days. Along with the rituals, fasting and festive mood, I somehow manage to take time to get decked up every day in a particular colour.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetanjali Mishra (@geetanjali_mishra_official)

“During the Dandiya night, I seize the opportunity to showcase traditional elegance with a touch of style. I firmly believe that while creating this timeless look, it is crucial to select the right fabrics and trending colour combinations,” said the ‘Naagin 3’ fame actress.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress further said: “Whether it’s a Ghagra choli adorned with intricate mirror work or a simple black or white kurta paired with a bandhani dupatta and Kamar patta, I strive to evoke the perfect festive vibe.”

“Experimenting with my outfits during this season is something I truly cherish. I also believe that accessorising my attire thoughtfully can elevate my look,” she added.

Geetanjali went on: “I plan to pair my traditional jewellery, including jhumkas, bangles, and necklaces, to complement my outfits. This is the ideal time for me to mix and match my collection, aiming for a graceful appearance.”

Geetanjali is currently seen in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ , which airs on &TV.

