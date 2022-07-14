Salman Khan is a fun person to hang out with if we keep aside his intimidating image. However, for some, handling Bhaijaan is way too much difficult and Katrina Kaif makes it to that list. It’s not us spreading any rumours but Kat herself had confessed to being scared of doing interviews with the Dabangg star. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Salman and Katrina first collaborated on Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005). Ever since then, the duo is loved for their chemistry and effortless romance. We have even seen Katrina handling Salman on different occasions at public events. However, during the promotions of Yuvraaj, the actress, on several occasions, was promoting the film separately and not with Salman. This, of course, sparked several speculations but the actual reason was quite amusing.

Advertisement

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2008, Katrina Kaif was promoting Yuvraaj without Salman Khan. When asked if it was their plan for promotions, she replied, “No that wasn’t the promotional strategy at all. I’ve always given interviews on my own. But yeah, we are doing a few interviews together for news channels in Delhi. Having said that, Salman’s too unpredictable. (Laughs) I’m afraid to do interviews with him… you never know what he’ll end up saying.”

We wonder if the revelation is real!

Meanwhile, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are super busy with their professional commitments. Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara. Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry Mein Entry, Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and Dabangg 4 in the pipeline. The duo will reunite for Eid 2023 release, Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Calls Out Bollywood In First-Ever Video Interview, Calls His Death “Bohot Badi Saazish Ka Natija” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram