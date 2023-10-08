After bringing in 2.31 crores on Friday, Fukrey 3 showed more than expected growth on Saturday. It was a given that 3 crores mark would be crossed but anywhere around 3.5 crores would have been a much better bet as that would have set the base for the film to eventually get into the 90s at least.

Well, what has happened is even better than expected as 4.02 crores came in and that’s a jump of almost 1.75 crore over Friday. The overall collections have now reached 72.35 crores, which means that even with limited or no growth today (owing to India v/s Australia ODI World Cup match), the numbers will still not just cross the 75 crores mark but almost come close to 76.50 crores. As a result, the overall total post the second week would now be chasing 85 crores.

This also means that the ensemble affair is well in chase to reach 100 crores total in the final run. Coming Friday doesn’t have a major notable release which means the stage would be set for Fukrey 3 to perform.