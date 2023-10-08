Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar Starrer Stays Below The 15 Crores Mark In The Opening Weekend!

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj has finally completed its opening weekend run at the Indian box office and sadly, it’s been highly disappointing. Yes, considering the extremely low pre-release buzz, the film was bound to take a slow start but no one expected it to be below 3 crores. But after that, has the film managed to cover the distance? Here’s what day 3 early trends suggest!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and word-of-mouth has been decent. However, the rescue drama has failed miserably to capitalize on it as the overall run has been dismal and the fate is pretty much sealed.

Mission Raniganj earned 2.75 crores on its opening day and it did show good growth yesterday but the overall collection remained on the lower side. Speaking about day 3, early trends suggest earning in the range of 5.10-5.50 crores. One can clearly see the impact of the India vs Australia World Cup match as the jump has been limited from yesterday’s 4.50 crores.

So, Mission Raniganj has been a complete letdown in the opening weekend with just 12.35-12.75 crores coming in. Ideally, these should have been opening day numbers considering the face value of Akshay Kumar and the fact that his OMG 2 took a start of above 10 crores despite a clash with Gadar 2.

Tomorrow, the aim for Mission Raniganj is to stay on the lines of opening day as it will give a chance to earn a respectable total. For now, there’s an absence of any major competitor and the next big film is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which releases on 19th October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

