Just when many people were writing him off, Shah Rukh Khan returned with the biggest comeback in the history of Indian cinema. Yes, the year 2023 has been conquered by King Khan as he has delivered one 500 crore and one 600 crore net grosser at the Indian box office with Pathaan and Jawan, respectively. Now, the latest we learned is about his latest release doing wonders in the Mumbai region. Keep reading to know more!

The audience is in love with the deadly collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. Atlee has presented the actor in his massiest avatar possible, and it’s not just about that, but he has churned out a really entertaining commercial film. As a result, the biggie has been enjoying a tremendous response in repeat viewing, with several people watching it at least twice.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan, was a record smasher at the box office and put a solid number at the end of its run. In Mumbai city alone, it crossed 100 crores net collection, thus becoming the first Shah Rukh Khan film to do so. Now, with Jawan, the actor has hit another century in Mumbai, which speaks volumes about his unprecedented run.

For those who don’t know, Pathaan ended its run by making 144.10 crores net in Mumbai, becoming the 3rd highest earner in the city. Now, his Jawan has scored 130+ crores in the city and has become the 5th highest earner in Mumbai by beating blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai and PK by a huge margin.

Take a look at the top net earners in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores KGF Chapter (2022) – 146 crores Pathaan (2023) – 144.10 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 144 crores Jawan (2023) – 130+ crores (still running) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores PK (2014) – 105 crores Dangal (2016) – 104 crores Sanju (2018) – 102 crores RRR (2022) – 93.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

