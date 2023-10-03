Jawan Box Office: It will soon be a month since Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film has hit the big screens. Not even a single day has passed when it didn’t break or create a record at the box office with its fascinating collections. For the unversed, the SRK starrer became the first Hindi film of Bollywood to open at Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office. Within the weeks of its release, it not only crossed the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office but also touched the 1000 crore milestone worldwide. Now, he has broken yet another record.

SRK is setting a new benchmark for himself. The superstar has been on a record-breaking spree and leaving his last release, Pathaan, behind. After ruling the nation, it has now become the top-grosser in Gulf Countries. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media reports, Jawan has become the top grosser in Gulf Countries by earning $15.7M within the span of just 25 days. With this new record, SRK has left his own film Pathaan, along with others like Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Dangal, behind. For the unversed, SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer garnered $14.20M, followed by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer minted $10.31M. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal have collected $9.45M and $8.80M, respectively, in UA-GCC.

Recently, we told you apart from becoming the 6th Indian film to cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide, its Hindi version became the biggest 4th weekend ever by earning Rs 22.29 crore in India. For the unversed, with the highest collection of Rs 22.29 crore on its 4th weekend, it has beat films like Uri, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, and KGF 2 (Hindi), which earned Rs 18.25 crore, Rs 18.25 crore, Rs 17.50 crore, and Rs Rs 14.50 crore on their 4th weekend.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan now has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. But before that, he will be seen saving Tiger Salman Khan in the 3rd Installment of the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

