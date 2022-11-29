Fans worldwide will finally get a closer peek into the life of their favorite Diva ‘Malaika Arora’ with the upcoming release of Hotstar Specials presents Moving In With Malaika. Recently, the media circuit was buzzing with the photos of her resplendent house that signifies her as personality – Glamorous, Comfortable, Warm and Sleek. In the latest promo, Malaika is seen in a glamorous look as she states how fans and viewers will get to see a peek in her life while admonishing the narrator by stating it clearly ‘to keep it real’ in a jovial manner.

Fans can’t keep calm as we inch closer to the on air date of this fabulous series filled to the brim with dazzling entertainment.

This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.

In the latest promo, Malaika Arora is also seen taking a dig at Housefull 2, while saying that she gets trolled for even walking. The diva is further seen asking the makers to keep this reality show real.

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure starting from 5th December, Monday-Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar

