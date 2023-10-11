The countdown has already begun for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and we’re just 8 days away from the box office storm! Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is enjoying an immense buzz on the ground level, and predictions that have flown in so far are predicting a career-best opening for Vijay. Keep reading to know how much the trailer has contributed to the overall buzz!

For those who are not aware, the upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The duo last worked together on Master, and it was a box office success. Both Vijay and Lokesh are coming fresh with their successes, Varisu and Vikram, respectively, and expectations are sky-high from their deadly reunion.

Leo is said to be a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), which has already taken the hype for the film to the next level. Apart from that, the casting of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja is something to look forward to. With everything falling in place, did the trailer manage to build that extra momentum? Let’s discuss it!

A few days back, Leo’s highly-anticipated trailer was unveiled, and as expected, it saw a record-breaking response on YouTube. Speaking about the trailer’s content, it’s gripping, and one can see a lot of things happening without giving an iota of a storyline. It could be described as the most violent film of Thalapathy Vijay, and we’re going to witness the intense side of the actor.

Leo trailer glimpses us with important characters, but nothing much can be said about them, and that’s the beauty of the promo. The BGM is on par and just elevates the overall effect. On the whole, the trailer has given that extra boost which was much-needed to score high on day 1 at the box office.

Going by the on-ground buzz and powerful trailer, Leo is expected to open in the range of 50-55 crores at the Indian box office, thus giving a first-ever 50 crore net opener to Thalapathy Vijay.

Here’s the trailer (Hindi):

