The second quarter of this year has begun, and quite a few remarkable films this year kicked it off. A Minecraft Movie released in early April is the year’s biggest hit. The original horror movie Sinners is also doing wonders at the box office. Still, the Marvel movies have mostly dominated May, and the Thunderbolts* have arrived this year. Still, it was nowhere near the previous MCU releases, including The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, and more. We have ranked the top 10 biggest debut weekends for May. Scroll below for the deets.

Last year, Marvel Studios did not release any movie in May, and the only MCU film to come out was Deadpool & Wolverine. In 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 came out, and the year before that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is a strategic move to release as May and June begin the summer blockbuster season. The vacations are also around this time; hence, they have free time to visit the theatres, and some of the biggest hits were released this month.

Thunderbolts*, released this month, had an underwhelming start at the box office in North America compared to the blockbuster opening weekends in May, including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War. All the movies have earned over $100 million on this top 10 opening weekend list for May releases. From Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to Deadpool 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, the list contains some of the biggest hits, mostly MCU releases.

2023 has been a disastrous year for the MCU, with Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels failing miserably at the box office; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was the only saving grace and one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. The Avengers rules this list with full glory and righteously as it changed the scenario for superhero and crossover movies. It was a revolutionary movie and earned $207.43 million on its opening weekend in North America, as per Box Office Mojo.

Check out the top 10 biggest opening weekends for May releases:

10. Deadpool 2 – $125.5 million

9. Top Gun: Maverick – $126.70 million

8. Iron Man 2 – $128.12 million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – $146.51 million

6. Spider-Man 3 – $151.11 million

5. Iron Man 3 – $174.14 million

4. Captain America: Civil War – $179.1 million

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $187.42 million

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191.27 million

1. The Avengers – $207.4 million

Thunderbolts* was released last Friday, May 2, and it collected $74.3 million on its opening weekend. The movie crossed the $100 million milestone, taking the domestic cume to $104.35 million. The film has collected $190.59 million worldwide so far and counting. It will cross the $200 million mark this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

