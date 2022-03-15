The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way and is now taking a completely revamped shape in its phase 4. But one cannot ever forget the level that the base gang has taken the universe on. One of the most important films in taking the trajectory of the MCU where it is now was Chris Evans starrer Captain America: Civil War. While it created a dent and divided the Avengers into two teams, it have the entire storyline of the universe in a new direction.

To brush up your memory, released in 2016 Captain America: Civil War was about the debate between Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Where Iron Man was thinking of siding with the government and working with them, Captain America thought it wasn’t a good decision to become the government’s puppet.

The debate soon rose to war and the remaining Avengers chose their sides. Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson had the most important part to play. While she sided with Iron Man, she also helped Captain America escape. But did you know there was a fight sequence shot between ScaJo and Chris Evans that never made it to the screen? Yes, you heard that right.

If the latest piece of update is to go by, Captain America: Civil War was to feature a fight between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). The two even shot for the sequence, but it did not make it to the final cut. As per a video poster on Corridor Crew YouTube channel, James Young, who has worked in Marvel Studios’ stunt department since Captain America: Winter Soldier, revealed this information.

He explained how Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were supposed to fight each other during an epic scene at the airport. While conceptualizing the war they came up with a list of multiple scenarios and some did make it to the finale. The fight with Captain America and Black Widow was filmed on the roof of the airport.

James Young did not give any explanation why the fight was chopped off from the final cut. But, Marvel needs to do us a favour and release the footage please. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

