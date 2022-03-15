Benedict Cumberbatch reveals what he learned from his MCU co-stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. The Doctor Strange star has become one of the most beloved actors. Not just for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other big-budget productions, but for the timeless indie masterpieces too.

His recent film, The Power of the Dog, won the Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 and three other trophies. It has also been nominated under 12 categories for the Oscars 2022 Best Picture, Best Director for Campion, Best Actor for Cumberbatch.

Not only have his efforts been recognised by the critics and industry leads, but even by the fans, who praised Benedict Cumberbatch for his mind-blowing performance. Now, after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are eagerly waiting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Benedict has talked about things he learned from Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

While speaking with Collider, the seasoned actor Benedict Cumberbatch said that he admired the quality of improvisation from his Marvel co-stars. “You throw yourself out there in those huge sandpits. The remarkable thing I learned from Tom Holland and RDJ on Infinity War was seeing how at ease he was, just in improvising about Aunt May with Robert Downey Jr,” Cumberbatch said.

“He did this thing which wasn’t scripted at all. I’m quite a canon guy. It’s about the text for me. To be free with that and to have some manoeuvrability in it and to be able to improvise, and on such a large canvas, was a real eye-opener,” Benedict added.

Being a script-oriented actor, Benedict Cumberbatch also revealed that he improvised an important, heartfelt scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like he learned a great deal from Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr as the scene he is talking about came out beautifully.

