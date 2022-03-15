Tom Cruise flew his helicopter in Simon Pegg’s garden for a Mission Impossible 7 viewing. By this time, all fans of the actor know just how much the Hollywood hunk likes to fly a helicopter.

Previously, the Top Gun star landed it in a family’s garden in the UK as the local airport was closed.

The house owners had no idea then that the vehicle had Tom inside. That’s not it. Cruise also flew the copter to travel for the shooting of MI8 in South Africa and left the fans stunned when he arrived in style in the flying machine at a golf course.

It’s obvious that a famous, rich, and beloved man like Tom Cruise would like to do bold things, much like Ethan Hunt. Now it is being said that he once again flew it in his co-star Simon Pegg’s garden to watch a screening of Mission Impossible 7. While speaking with Square Mile, Pegg talked about his friendship with Tom over the 15 years of the MI franchise.

It was then that Simon Pegg shared how the Magnolia actor arrived to view Mission Impossible 7. “[Cruise] landed his f**ing chopper in my garden just before Christmas and came round for a cup of tea… He’d always buzz the house as he went over – so we’d run into the garden and wave. It was really silly! Hey guys, just to let you know, Tom Cruise will be flying a helicopter into my back garden later. You might want to keep an eye on the horses,” Simon added.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of MI7 & 8, which faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former will be hitting the theatres in 2023, while the latter won’t come out until 2024.

It was also being said that Mission Impossible 7 & 8 might be Tom Cruise‘s last venture as Ethan Hunt. We know that the movie will have some of the craziest, never seen before stunts. Are you excited about the movies?

