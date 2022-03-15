Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first ten minutes have been released by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios before the Tom Holland starrer’s streaming release. It’s been three months since the MCU fans got to watch one of the most-anticipated films of 2021, and they were not disappointed at all.

Not only did Jon Watts’ directorial become the biggest movie of last year, but it has also topped the third position at the US box office of all time. Currently, the movie has made $1.8 billion globally, which is big deal considering it was released under the Covid-19 restrictions.

As the movie continues to break records left and right, it will soon be available for viewing from the comfort of your home. But before that, the studios have released the first ten minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The clip features the opening scene featuring Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, revealing the true identity of Tom Holland’s wall-crawlers.

The extended preview of Spider-Man: No Way Home comes just before the film becomes available on Digital. As per the official Sony Pictures site, the Tom Holland-led movie will be also up for viewing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD on 12th April. Other than Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomie, and Jacob Batalon. Marvel fans already know by now that former Spideys, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire also appear in it.

The surprise cameo of the former web-slinging superheroes was kept under wraps, but fans speculated it due to several leaks. When it did turn out to be true, people kept pouring into the theatres to watch the latest Marvel flick.

Spider-Man: No Way Home closes Tom Holland’s standalone trilogy. However, there are murmurs and whispers of more Spidey films with the actor continuing his role. Recently, speculations of his superhero doing a crossover with Jared Leto’s Morbius also arose.

