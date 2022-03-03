Universal Pictures’ upcoming movie Ambulance has created a lot of buzz owing to its action sequences, stellar star cast, and the Bay-hem created in the trailer by director Michael Bay. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the highly anticipated movies will be hitting the Indian cinemas on 18th March 2022.

In the movie, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a fearless man who is on the journey of his life. He juggles between the lines of good and bad as he attempts to help his adoptive brother, played by Abdul-Mateen II, pay for his wife’s medical bills. The heist turns into the brothers hijacking an ambulance, with a police officer on board, and holding hostages while continuing to convince the authorities that they are not the bad guys.

Abdul-Mateen II recently told Esquire as part of the magazine’s Gyllenhaal cover story, “There were times when he would take the camera from Mike (Bay) and then you look around and Jake is shooting the scene. I had never seen anything like that before. I’m curious about those things, but I would never ask the director if I could shoot a scene.”

Ambulance is directed by Michael Bay, and features an ensemble cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film’s screenplay by Chris Fedak is based on the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulance by Lauritis Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

Take a wild ride on a high-speed chase as the brothers attempt to flee Los Angeles on this Ambulance. Watch the movie in the theatres near you on March 18.

