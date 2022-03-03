Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some really brilliant Superheroes to cherish our love on. One of them was the multi-billionaire, playboy, genius, Tony Stark Aka Iron Man played by the best Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement

Tony’s death in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was one of the most heartbreaking scenes that all the MCU buffs are still recovering from. The scene had its own charm all due to RDJ and his last dialogue “I am Iron Man”, however, did you know that the actor actually tried coming up with alternate dialogues for the final scene? Read on to know it all!

Advertisement

As said above, Tony Stark’s death in Avengers Endgame was one of the most, heartbreaking and emotional moments we ever came across. For the unversed, Tony sacrificed himself by snapping Thanos and his entire army to dust using the infinity gauntlet. His death came due to the backlash from the infinity stones that were too much for the human body to handle.

Remembering the moment when Tony Stark gave his iconic reply to Thanos’ “I am inevitable” with, “And I am Iron Man”, Robert Downey Jr now claims that he had more options before finalizing that line. While talking to the HypochondriActor podcast, the actor said, “Correct answer is ‘I am Iron Man,’ but I had so many alt lines that I wanted to put forward… Oh god, let me think. They were all super smart-a** lines like I was trying to, y’know, dumb stuff like, ‘You are so f***ed’ or whatever. You know what, I’ll have to go back to my notes… I get the Infinity Stones and then have the power to snap and have whatever I wanna have happen — Oh, tha- I was gonna say ‘Oh, snap.‘”

Continuing on the same Robert said, “I’ll tell you why, it was too smart-a** and it was the whole arc of the character and it was, I think… maybe one of our great editors’ ideas, or one of the writers to say we need to go right back to the first film and have his dying words be the words of his origin… We love a bookend,”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: “Cancelling Spider-Man Deal A ‘Tragic Mistake’ By Sony”: Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube