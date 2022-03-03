There was a time long back when Kirsten Dunst, who played the role of MJ in Tobey Maguire-led Spidey films, slammed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Tom Holland replied to her criticism. Recently, the third standalone movie of the actor, No Way Home, was released. The film broke several box office records and has become the third highest-grossing movie of all time in the US.

Advertisement

Holland is the third actor to take up the role of the wall-slinger. Before him, Maguire and Andrew Garfield played the superhero in Sony Pictures’ movies. Both of them also had a secret cameo in No Way Home.

Advertisement

Though in January, Kirsten Dunst revealed that she didn’t watch the movie, which was released in December, the actress expressed her interest in playing MJ again. But there was a time when the Power of the Dog actress criticised Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. As per some reports, Dunst had said that “they’re just milking that cow for money.”

Kirsten Dunst had further said that she would rather be in the ‘first ones’ than the ‘new ones,’ and that everyone liked her Spidey films. Even though the actress criticised Spider-Man: Homecoming, as reported by FemaleFirst, Tom Holland responded to it and said, “She’s entitled to her own opinion, and I’m not one to judge at all.”

“I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it’s a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know?” Tom added. “All I know is I had the greatest time on this movie, and I absolutely loved it and, you know, if she doesn’t want to go and see it, I don’t really care. I don’t dislike her in any way for what she said, and she’s entitled to her opinion, so it’s all cool,” Holland continued.

It seems like Tom Holland handles Kirsten Dunst’s criticism over Spider-Man: Homecoming in a mature way. It’s been years since then, and the actress is now teasing her return as MJ for the next project involving the web-slinger.

Must Read: The Batman Director Matt Reeves Says He’ll Never Make An MCU Film As He Would ‘Get Lost’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube