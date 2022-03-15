One can never guess what direction friendships in Hollywood will take at what point. Some have a very small shelf life whereas some stand the test of time to become examples. It was most recently that Robert Pattinson opened up about his once close friend Jamie Dornan and the group that included Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne. The Batman fame revealed how he was the one always alienated.

Rob, on a chat show, spoke about the time they shared a home, all five including Dornan, Garfield, Cox, Redmayne, and him. The Batman star revealed that he was often left behind by the gang and was only offered “pity invites” to events.

Turns out Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan now wants to clear the air and misunderstanding around the entire episode. Jamie says it is untrue that Robert Pattinson was given pity invites. Rather they thought that he had achieved success quite sooner than the rest and whether he still fit with them then. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per ET, Jamie Dornan talking about Robert Pattinson’s confession said, “No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”

