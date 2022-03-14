Advertisement

Former p*rnstar and Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa is quite active on social media. Often she shares racy and sultry yet artistic pictures on Instagram. Now she has once again shared some racy pics that will definitely make your eyes pop out.

The former adult film actress and influencer left her fans salivating with a series of flirtatious swimsuits that she uses. Her now latest pics will definitely accelerate the pulses of those who look at her postcards.

In the pictures, Mia Khalifa is seen boasting a n*de floss bikini to show off her stunning figure against the backdrop of stunning mountains. Sharing the series of pictures, she captioned it, “It was 40° and I got yelled at for taking these photos, this is as one with nature as I’ll ever get. 😌”

Take a look at the pics below:

Soon after she shared the pics, several netizens thronged to the comment section calling her ‘beautiful’ and heart emojis.

Previously, Mia Khalifa caught fans’ attention with an extra revealing outfit that was inspired by her pop star boyfriend’s wardrobe. The former adult film actress left too little for imagination as she once again wowed fans with a totally new and experimental look while taking a bit of a n*pple tape to make it Instagram-friendly.

Mia is seen dressed up in a ‘Desert Bug’ outfit and barely-there black rib cage vest that revealed very little of her body. She completed her look with cool and futuristic sunglasses.

Sharing the pic, Mia captioned it, “Lil’ desert Bug 🐞 (Who wore it better? 😛)”

