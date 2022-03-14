The 75th BAFTA was held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, London, where numerous personalities graced the event. This year, Emma Watson was roped in as a presenter, while Rebel Wilson hosted the show. During the intro, the Harry Potter alum seems to have taken a subtle dig at JK Rowling over her transphobic comment in the past.

Advertisement

Watson made her acting debut in the Harry Potter franchise as Hermione Granger, later she went on to work on a few Television series as well as a number of films, like Beauty and the Beast, Little Women and more. She was even named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015.

Advertisement

While announcing an award at BAFTAs, host Rebel Wilson introduced Emma and said, “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” Responding to the hilarious intro, Watson said, “I’m here for all the witches!”

Since the video of Emma went viral, netizens are certain that the Harry Potter stars’ ‘All Witches’ remark was an indirect dig at the author JK Rowling.

The clip of Emma was shared by a Twitter user, who wrote, “Emma Watson destroying JK.” Reacting to the epic response of the actress, a user wrote, “Emma Watson is a queen for this,” another user wrote, “Live for Emma Watson throwing subtle shade at JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe,” a third user wrote: “was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN.”

Emma Watson is a queen for this pic.twitter.com/fng3dHsfYJ — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 13, 2022

Live for Emma Watson throwing subtle shade at JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) March 13, 2022

was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN — george (@GeorgeThWo) March 13, 2022

Interestingly, not just Emma Watson, the Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson too called out the Harry Potter author. While speaking about her weight loss journey, Wilson shared that she had a transformation and looks different now. Adding to this, the actress said, “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Is In No Mood To Watch Ben Affleck’s Steamy Scenes With Ex Ana de Armas In Deep Water?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube