Could there be a crossover between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Jared Leto’s Morbius? Here is what the House of Gucci actor thinks so. The singer-turned-actor made his MCU debut in the upcoming flick based on the Marvel character, the Living Vampire. It is the third film in Sony’s Spidey universe.

Before this, the studio produced Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy’s character also had a cameo in Marvel’s latest flick, No Way Home. The next movie in line would be Kraven the Hunter, which won’t come out until 2023.

Meanwhile, as Morbius is just around the corner for its big release, Jared Leto, who is playing the titular role, has spoken about whether the fans will see a crossover between his character and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. While attending the Critics Choice Awards, Leto spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” Jared Leto said. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo,” he added. After No Way Home, surprise cameos are not a secret to fans anymore and more can be expected from the future Marvel films. The Spidey film saw a special appearance of the former wall-crawlers, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Moreover, the former villains like Green Goblin, Dr Otto Octavius, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard also appeared in the movie. Taking that into consideration, it is possible that Tom’s character may be in the upcoming Marvel flick. If that doesn’t happen, the next question arises, can there be any future collaboration? Though there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding Holland‘s future as the superhero, there have been murmurs that he will reprise the role again.

If that happens, then the chances of the Marvel creative directors and writers doing a crossover of Jared Leto’s Morbius with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are higher. Fans will just have to wait and see if it actually happens or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

