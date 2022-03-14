Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ erotic psychological thriller ‘Deep Water’ trailer just released, and here’s how Jennifer Lopez feels about the steamy scenes in it! For the unversed, before Ben and Jen got back together, the Batman actor dated the No Time to Die actress for a year.

Affleck and Ana de Armas met each other in 2019 when the filming of the movie began. It was said that the two hit it off right from the start. Almost a year later, rumours the two co-stars were dating began. However, in January 2021, after spending a year full of romance, they called it quits.

Now, after Covid delays, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ ‘Deep Water’ is finally being released. Its steamy trailer was released, and according to HollywoodLife, an insider has shared how Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben’s intimate scenes with his ex. “Jen fully supports Ben and his career and loves him more than anything, but when it comes to his new movie, she is in no rush to watch it,” the source claimed.

“It is a little weird to watch your boyfriend be all s*xy on film with their ex,” the insider added. “She imagines it would be the same feeling if the shoe was on the other foot and Ben would have similar feelings if a movie was just coming out where she was with Álex Rodríguez in various scenes of s*x and making out,” they continued while talking about Jennifer Lopez’s feelings towards Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ steamy scenes.

Previously, it was reported that de Armas was happy to see Ben getting back together with JLo. It was said that she knew her and the Justice League actor’s relationship ran out of its course and would have been happy even if Affleck dated anyone else.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in a really good place right now, and the actor featured in Lopez’s music video of ‘Marry Me’ is a testimony to it. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Ana de Armas is now dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis.

