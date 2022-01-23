Two fans of the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, have filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios seeking a settlement of at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers.

Advertisement

The lawsuit has been filed over false advertising, alleging that the fans were duped into renting the 2019 film ‘Yesterday’ because the trailer gave them the impression that Ana would appear in the film, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, California, say they each paid $3.99 to rent Yesterday on Amazon Prime, only to discover that Ana de Armas had been removed from the final cut of the film.

The lawsuit accessed by ‘Variety’ states: “Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for Yesterday, but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase.”

Yesterday stars Himesh Patel (most recently seen in ‘Don’t Look Up‘) as Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter who becomes the only person on Earth to remember ‘The Beatles’ after a supernatural occurrence.

He rockets to stardom after he claims the credit for the English rock band’s songs. Ana de Armas was to appear in the film as Jack’s love interest, but her part was removed on the edit table.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Reveals Wearing The Same Suit From Amazing Spider-Man In No Way Home: “I Still Fit Bruh, I Had To Get In Shape”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube