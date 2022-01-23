Angelina Jolie may have dominated all the mainstream headlines for playing Goddess Of War, Thena in Eternals a couple of months back, but the focus quickly shifted to her personal life when rumours of her dating The Weeknd came through. If you are new to this lane, yes, the two have been spotted together (more than once) and there have been several reports that they are a thing, not too serious at the moment, but budding.

The Weeknd who also goes by the name Abel Tesfaye, most recently stirred a new wave of mystery with his new song Here We Go…Again from the latest album Dawn FM. Fans from across the globe speculated that the lyrics are written for Angelina Jolie and that this is a cryptic confirmation of their relationship. An insider is now spilling some hot tea and you should be reading this with some cookies.

As per the latest report by US Weekly, Angelina Jolie has become The Weeknd’s ultimate muse. The insider tells the portal that the speculations that the singer has written the lyrics of his new song with Jolie in mind are actually true. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The couple “has more things in common than people would think,” says the inside, stating that hints of their bond can be found in The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM. The source continued, “Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have had a few meetups, but there is nothing romantic going on between them — at least that’s what friends are told.”

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie first made headlines together in July 2021. Later they were spotted together enjoying dinners and concerts. The insider says that the two formed a bond because Jolie’s kids admire the musician. “They’re crazy about him and they love him and his music. They’ve all become quite buddy buddy, and the kids find it so cool that their mom has a connection with The Weeknd,” source added.

