Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has been signed for writer-director Alex Garland’s upcoming futuristic action film ‘Civil War’.

The movie, which also features Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny, will be produced by A24, known for films such as ‘The Florida Project’, ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Hereditary’, reports ‘Variety’.

The global release of the Kristen Dunst film will be handled by A24, which will also produce the film in association with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman.

DNA had previously worked with Garland for ‘Ex Machina’, ‘Annihilation’ and ‘Men’. Goodman’s past producing credits include George Clooney’s ‘Three Kings’, Eminem-starrer ‘8 Mile’, Tom Hank-led ‘Captain Phillips’ and the crime drama ’22 July’.

Kirsten Dunst recently received a SAG award nomination for her acclaimed performance as Rose Gordon in ‘The Power of the Dog’ directed by Jane Campion. The western psychological drama, based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, features Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

