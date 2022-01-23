It’s been more than a month since the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and the buzz refuses to settle down. The movie has created history by being a mega box office success and a big milestone for the studio. There were too many reasons to be excited for the Tom Holland starrer that completed a successful trilogy, but none bigger than the fact that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprised their versions of Peter Parker as the gates to the multiverse opened.

Yes, spoiler! It’s been a month pals, you had enough time. Andrew Garfield was the one who was in the public eye through the promotional campaign for No Way Home. The after was promoting his movie Tick, Tick…Boom! But the actor made sure he spilled no tea. The actor kept a secret and convincingly lied about his presence in the movie all the time.

But finally, he entered the screen and shot his web with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire to beat the villains. But did you know the actor wore the same Spidey suit he wore during The Amazing Spider-Man? Yes, Andrew Garfield has now revealed the trivia about the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in Screenrant, Andrew Garfield spoke about wearing the same Spidey suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home he wore for The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012-2014. He also revealed coming into a proper shape for the movie. He said, “I still fit bruh… I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like… no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.”

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, Andrew Garfield recently revealed the scene that made him say yes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was his redemption when he saved Zendaya.

“The main image that they pitched me was catching Zendaya, catching MJ. That was the first page I saw and I was kind of like, ‘There’s no way of not doing this,’ because that’s profound. That’s a profound moment like an older brother saving his little brother from the same fate across the universe. If that portal hadn’t been opened up. and my Peter Parker hadn’t been there at that moment, it’s arguable that he would have had the same fate. You suddenly get into this incredible cosmic, meant-to-be destined moment where I get to heal the worst trauma in my life while simultaneously saving my little brother from having to experience that same trauma. Suddenly you’re in the very mythic territory, and it’s just profoundly beautiful,” Andrew said.

