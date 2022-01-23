Nothing that happens around Kanye West, now Ye, is normal. Amid the divorce episode with Kim Kardashian and everything that has been following the same till the party scene moat recently, the rapper has also been in news for his affair with Julia Fox. The two have been having an amazing time and their activities together are proof enough. But that hasn’t stopped many from criticizing Fox and even making absurd claims about her.

For the ones unaware, right in between the divorce row and then wanting Kim back, Kanye West suddenly started dating Uncut Gems star, Julia Fox. The two even went on a dreamy date and that had the internet talking. Many even alleged that Julia went into a relationship with Kanye for his money. But till now it did not really bother enough to the actor to react.

But turns out Julia Fox has now decided to break her silence and cleared that money is definitely not the reason she is with Kanye West. She says she has dated billionaires all her life. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” Julia Fox said on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast as per Page Six.

Julia Fox went on to accept that she was an attention seeker in her young days, but at this point, she doesn’t want it through celebrity coupledom. “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, adding that she’s about creating art and “putting things into the world.”

“Watch my movie, read my book,” Fox said. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Julia Fox also shed light on the star-studded dinner she went on with Kanye West. “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”

Finally Julia Fox spike about the date she had with Kanye West where the two ended up making out on the floor. “It was every girl’s dream come true,” she said at that time. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time … Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

