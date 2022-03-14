Now that we have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, one thing we have learnt is the fact that anything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going ahead. While Tom Holland’s starter became a massive success, the world now awaits the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing as Doctor Stephen Strange has a lot of mysteries as it also delves in the multiverse. The biggest being Iron Man’s presence.

Yes, you heard it right. For the longest time the biggest rumour/speculation about Doctor Strange 2 has been that the film will have Iron Man grace the movie but he will not be played by Robert Downey Jr. Of course the rumours mill soon churned out Tom Cruise’s name and many are sure he is playing the iconic superhero.

Not just Iron Man, but it is also said that Illuminati is also involved in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness making their MCU debut. Turns out producer Richie Palmer is now coming out in open to talk about the much anticipated movie. Read on to know everything he has to say about the same.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness producer as per Empire, said, “As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumours ended up being true, some did not… I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what’s in the comics.”

He also spoke about Patrick Stewart’s involvement in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. It is just a voiceover in the trailer that hints at his presence in the movie. The producer said, “I’ll quote the first X-Men movie and say, ‘Are you sure you saw what you saw?’ (Laughs). There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn’t mean it’s someone you have seen before.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hits the big screens across the globe on May 6, 2022.

