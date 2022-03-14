Everything good thing that happens around Harry Styles has to be some kind of cute. The Watermelon Sugar singer is one of the most expressive people in Hollywood. Be it his love for clothes, or contemporaries, he never holds back from expressing his feelings. But can you imagine him expressing his love to a stranger? Well, it isn’t like you think, the singer misunderstood the stranger for singer Rosalia and that gave birth to a hilarious incident.

For the unversed, Harry Styles is an admirer of Rosalia’s work. The latter most recently graced the Jimmy Fallon show where she spoke about the time when Harry wanted to text her and express his love for her work but ended up texting a stranger. But turns out the stranger ended the chat saying “don’t bother me anymore”.

Yes, someone said that to Harry Styles! Rosalia was in splits and so was everyone. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Talking on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, Rosalia said, “So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it’s you, but someone else has the phone number?” Fallon asked her about the same and then she shared a screenshot of the text. “I thought when you use a phone number, then it disappears,” she said, adding, “My friends thought that they were texting me [but] they were texting random people.”

In the screenshot, we could see Harry Styles praising one of Rosalia’s songs thinking it was her, calling it “beautiful.” The stranger, who decided to prank the singer said, “I know my darling,” to which he answered, “Love it.”

The stranger then decided to reveal themselves and broke the news to Harry that they are not Rosalia. “Haha sorry, you’re wrong,” the person wrote. “I don’t know who you are.” Styles replied, “I’m confused.”

“This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks,” the stranger ended their conversation with Styles. Rosalia then joked, “Imagine being that person now looking to the Jimmy Fallon show and saying, ‘I said “Don’t bother me anymore” to Harry Styles!'”

