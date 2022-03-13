When it comes to superheroes, fans have their favourites and love the actors who portray them on the silver screen. The same is true when we talk about Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman. After playing the character for over 17 years, the actor announced that he has no plans to return to the role. Since, many names are being tossed around as potential replacements, including Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe.

In a recent chat, Daniel was asked his views on fans wanting to see him as the Marvel Comics character who is mostly associated with the X-Men. From sharing people talking about it to asking Marvel to prove him wrong, here’s all the Now You See Me 2 actor said.

While interacting with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of his latest release, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe opened up fans wanting him – a short guy to be cast as Wolverine. He said, “So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it.”

Daniel Radcliffe added, “Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'” The Harry Potter actor added, “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

In past interactions, Daniel Radcliffe has said that he doesn’t think that he would play Wolverine despite fans floating his name for the role. In 2019, he explained that his love for the X-Men films actually makes it a bit less likely that he’d want to appear in it. He had said, “Most of the films that I love I don’t think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don’t think that I would want to be in the remakes of them.”

Well, we will have to wait and see if he takes up the role of Wolverine in the future or not.

