We don’t know about you guys but we are still not over Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland starrer shattered so many box office records and created some new ones with its humongous success. Now, a video is going viral where Tom can be seen standing awkwardly in an elevator along with the Spidey villains, including Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman and others. Scroll below to watch the video.

While everyone is talking about DC’s ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson, there’s still a part of us who are not over Spider-Man’s latest franchise that was released in December. The film also starred Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Jacob Batalon in pivotal roles. For the first time ever, the three Spidey’s came together and we can’t express our happiness and excitement about it.

In the latest viral video, Tom Holland can be seen standing along with the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

The 5 seconds video of Spider-Man: No Way Home was shared on Twitter by fan accounts, take a look at it here:

Haha, we want to watch the film again now.

Meanwhile, next in the line is Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The film will release in the first week of May 2022 and fans are going gaga as the release date is approaching.

There haven’t been any viral video or picture that has been leaked from Benedict starrer and fans are talking about the theories as to what might happen next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland’s deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the space below.

