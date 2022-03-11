Justin Bieber has always been one of the most discussed artists on social media not just for his hit music but also for his controversial claims in interviews and on the internet. As he started off as a teenage artist, his every action and statement was surrounded by a lot of criticism during the early days of his career. A few years back, Justin lashed out on a viewer who wanted Jelena fans to tell Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber that Selena Gomez was a better fit for him.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot at the Manhattan courthouse in the year 2018. Before his marriage to the supermodel, the singer was in a long-term relationship with Selena Gomez and the two ex-lovers enjoyed a huge fan following across the globe. Fans of the then-couple, popularly known by their ship name ‘Jelena’, were extremely upset about Justin’s decision to get married as most of them assumed that he and Sel would fall back together like they always did for years.

A few years back, Justin Bieber picked up a comment from Billboard which asked the Jelena fans to attack Hailey Bieber and ‘show’ her that Selena Gomez is better than her. “[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let’s all go after her”, the comment said.

Justin Bieber decided to not take the issue lightly as he put up a huge note calling out the hater and her call for action. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth.”, the singer wrote.

He further added, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right”

Justin Bieber also had a savage reply for the hater as he wrote, “After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small”.

