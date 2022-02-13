Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of Hollywood’s couples that keep giving fans across the globe some relationship goals. The couple, who first dated briefly from December 2015 to January 2016, rekindle their romance in June 2018 before tying the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019.

Today, with Valentine’s Day less than 24 hours away, we decided to bring you the story behind how Justin and Hailey’s romance rekindles. Let us tell you it is super sweet and romantic and includes Hailey revealing who is responsible for the sparks reigniting. Read all about it below.

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dated in 2015-16, the romance that led to them walking down the aisle began in 2018. During a past appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hailey got candid about how they once again connected and how the show played a part in it. For those who do not know, when the model appeared on The Tonight Show in April 2018, she impressed Jimmy by showing how she could open a beer bottle with her teeth. She revealed this trick of hers caught the Peaches singer’s attention and led him to call her the morning after it aired.

While interacting with Jimmy Fallon, Hailey Bieber recalled the incident saying, “That last time I was here we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth, and the next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone.” She continued, “It was a little like,

‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you could do that. It was so cool.”

She then added, “Cut to, I’m now married to that person. Yeah, so, I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping re-spark the romance, okay?” While Hailey and Justin Bieber had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019, on November 23, 2018, Justin revealed they were married.

